QV Investors Inc. Sells 3,300 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

QV Investors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,530 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $6,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 22,563 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Lucas Capital Management boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Lucas Capital Management now owns 22,061 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 7,048 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,682 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,137,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 4,557 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total value of $601,027.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,299.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, November 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.84.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $55.37 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.84 and a 12 month high of $61.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.84. The company has a market cap of $229.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $34.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

