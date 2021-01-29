Qwertycoin Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (QWC)

Qwertycoin (CURRENCY:QWC) traded 32.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 29th. During the last week, Qwertycoin has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Qwertycoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Qwertycoin has a market cap of $436,066.34 and $107.00 worth of Qwertycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000016 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 71% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 41.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin Coin Profile

Qwertycoin (QWC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Qwertycoin’s total supply is 130,721,819,192 coins. Qwertycoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Qwertycoin is qwertycoin.org. The Reddit community for Qwertycoin is /r/QWERTYCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Qwertycoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. “

Qwertycoin Coin Trading

Qwertycoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qwertycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qwertycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qwertycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

