Radius Gold Inc. (RDU.V) (CVE:RDU) Trading 3.4% Higher

Radius Gold Inc. (RDU.V) (CVE:RDU) shares were up 3.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30. Approximately 16,200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 64,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

The company has a market capitalization of C$26.13 million and a PE ratio of -10.71. The company has a current ratio of 25.27, a quick ratio of 24.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.30.

About Radius Gold Inc. (RDU.V) (CVE:RDU)

Radius Gold Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It explores for gold and silver properties. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Bald Peak Property that consists of 151 unpatented mining claims in Mineral County, Nevada, as well as 1 mineral prospecting license in Mono County, California; Holly-Banderas project located in Guatemala; and Amalia project covering an area of 10,250 hectares, as well as Plata Verde project covering an area of 300 hectares situated in Chihuahua, Mexico.

Featured Story: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for Radius Gold Inc. (RDU.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Gold Inc. (RDU.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.