Rally Market Capitalization Hits $13.97 Million (RLY)

Rally (CURRENCY:RLY) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. Over the last week, Rally has traded 23.9% lower against the US dollar. Rally has a total market capitalization of $13.97 million and approximately $460,913.00 worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rally token can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000669 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002919 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00049242 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.82 or 0.00124954 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.01 or 0.00262651 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.68 or 0.00066187 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.27 or 0.00064972 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.84 or 0.00311755 BTC.

Rally Profile

Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,897,283 tokens. The official website for Rally is www.rallyapp.com . Rally’s official message board is medium.com/@rallyapp

Buying and Selling Rally

Rally can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rally should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rally using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

