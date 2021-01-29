RAMP Market Cap Reaches $51.56 Million (RAMP)

RAMP (CURRENCY:RAMP) traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 29th. RAMP has a market cap of $51.56 million and approximately $23.55 million worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RAMP token can currently be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00000860 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, RAMP has traded up 46.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get RAMP alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002898 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00048115 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00122832 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.54 or 0.00259360 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.55 or 0.00065324 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.07 or 0.00063921 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00033672 BTC.

RAMP Profile

RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 173,627,139 tokens. RAMP’s official website is rampdefi.com

Buying and Selling RAMP

RAMP can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAMP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RAMP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RAMP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RAMP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RAMP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.