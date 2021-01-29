Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. Sells 2,485 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. decreased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,485 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 3.1% of Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $10,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 36,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 11,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,116,000. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 23,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $8,359,459.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,935,621.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.13.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $169.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $445.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $157.43 and its 200 day moving average is $149.92. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $109.16 and a twelve month high of $173.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

