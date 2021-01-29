Randolph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNDB) Short Interest Down 72.5% in January

Randolph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNDB) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 72.5% from the December 31st total of 4,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 17,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Randolph Bancorp stock. Stilwell Value LLC bought a new stake in shares of Randolph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNDB) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 81,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,000. Randolph Bancorp comprises about 1.1% of Stilwell Value LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Stilwell Value LLC owned about 1.48% of Randolph Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 35.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Randolph Bancorp stock opened at $20.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.19. Randolph Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.92 and a 52 week high of $24.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.46 million, a PE ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.87.

Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $24.54 million during the quarter. Randolph Bancorp had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 22.16%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Randolph Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th.

About Randolph Bancorp

Randolph Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Envision Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, and small to mid-size businesses in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and southern New Hampshire. It operates through two segments, Envision Bank and Envision Mortgage. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and IRAs.

