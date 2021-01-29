Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) Short Interest Update

Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 65.1% from the December 31st total of 8,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 20,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ranger Energy Services stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Ranger Energy Services as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 23.46% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:RNGR traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.55. The company had a trading volume of 14,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,140. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.22. Ranger Energy Services has a one year low of $2.27 and a one year high of $7.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.05 million, a PE ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 2.22.
Ranger Energy Services Company Profile
Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline completion services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Completion and Other Services, and Processing Solutions.
