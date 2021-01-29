Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) Short Interest Update

Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 65.1% from the December 31st total of 8,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 20,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ranger Energy Services stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Ranger Energy Services as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 23.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Ranger Energy Services alerts:

NYSE:RNGR traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.55. The company had a trading volume of 14,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,140. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.22. Ranger Energy Services has a one year low of $2.27 and a one year high of $7.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.05 million, a PE ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 2.22.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RNGR. Evercore ISI upgraded Ranger Energy Services from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ranger Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 1st. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Ranger Energy Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ranger Energy Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.67.

Ranger Energy Services Company Profile

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline completion services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Completion and Other Services, and Processing Solutions.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Ranger Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ranger Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.