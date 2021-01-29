Rapids (RPD) Price Down 21.7% This Week

Rapids (CURRENCY:RPD) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. Rapids has a total market capitalization of $460,926.14 and approximately $244.00 worth of Rapids was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Rapids has traded down 21.7% against the US dollar. One Rapids coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00017530 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000496 BTC.

About Rapids

Rapids (CRYPTO:RPD) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Rapids’ total supply is 18,548,199,019 coins and its circulating supply is 13,937,571,364 coins. Rapids’ official website is www.rapidsnetwork.io . Rapids’ official Twitter account is @RapidsRPD and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rapids Coin (RPD) is an open-source blockchain project implementing cryptocurrencies throughout Social Networking platforms. Any transactions online can be completed efficiently, economically, and almost effortlessly utilizing Rapids Coin across the Social Networking platform of the users' choice. Rapids Coin strives to make the experience of sending cryptocurrency, the most straightforward action to accomplish online, focusing on the user experience as the utmost importance and providing an atmosphere of community and technological development. “Rapids Masternode hosting and smart-pool platform – The masternode installation process is fully automated and user-friendly. It takes only a few clicks to activate a masternode. Get Started/Click here” “

Rapids Coin Trading

Rapids can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapids directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rapids should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rapids using one of the exchanges listed above.

