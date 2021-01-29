Rapidz (RPZX) Price Down 27.3% Over Last 7 Days

Rapidz (CURRENCY:RPZX) traded down 17.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. During the last seven days, Rapidz has traded 27.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Rapidz has a market capitalization of $3.37 million and $10,192.00 worth of Rapidz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rapidz token can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00065885 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $288.89 or 0.00838713 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005879 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00049296 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002903 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000199 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002903 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,408.22 or 0.04088355 BTC.
- Celsius (CEL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00014634 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00017498 BTC.
Rapidz Token Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “Rapidz is an international financial technology company. It provides a decentralized payment system which aims to improve merchant profitability and customer convenience. Rapidz strives to make payments convenient, fast, safe and efficient. RapidzPay was established in 2017 and now operates offices in Switzerland, Thailand, and Taiwan. The company is founded by a team of financial technology and blockchain experts with the core mission to bring cryptocurrency to the masses. RapidzPay™ current endeavor is to increase its active cryptocurrency users to over 50 million, and reach a market capitalization to over 1 trillion USD. This objective will be accomplished by by utilizing Rapidz ecosystem of products, as well as by the Rapidz token (RPZX). “
Rapidz Token Trading
Rapidz can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapidz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rapidz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rapidz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Rapidz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rapidz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.