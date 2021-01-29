Rarible (RARI) Price Reaches $3.68 on Top Exchanges

Rarible (CURRENCY:RARI) traded down 28.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. Rarible has a total market cap of $3.15 million and approximately $12.04 million worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rarible token can now be bought for about $3.68 or 0.00010686 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Rarible has traded up 49.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002902 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00048537 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.47 or 0.00123197 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.33 or 0.00262061 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.64 or 0.00065682 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.11 or 0.00064134 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00033683 BTC.

About Rarible

Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 855,330 tokens. Rarible’s official website is app.rarible.com/rari

Buying and Selling Rarible

Rarible can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rarible directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rarible should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rarible using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

