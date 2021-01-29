Rate3 (RTE) Trading 11% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded up 11.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One Rate3 token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Rate3 has traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar. Rate3 has a total market capitalization of $453,689.17 and $253,260.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00065469 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $287.61 or 0.00834156 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005875 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00049072 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002899 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002899 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,410.03 or 0.04089548 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00014604 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00017441 BTC.

Rate3 Token Profile

Rate3 is a token. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 889,382,388 tokens. The official message board for Rate3 is medium.com/official-rate3 . The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rate3 is www.rate3.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Singapore, Rate3 is a decentralized payment platform. It works as a bridge between enterprises and the Blockchain through a protocol for cross-chain, cross-border payments and credit scoring empowered by Stellar and Ethereum blockchains. The RTE token is an Ethereum-based ERC-20 cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that acts as a medium for exchange on the Rate3 Ecosystem. In addition, it serves to encourage good behavior and punishing bad conducts. “

Buying and Selling Rate3

Rate3 can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rate3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rate3 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rate3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

