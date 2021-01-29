Raven Protocol (RAVEN) Price Up 0.5% This Week

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. Over the last week, Raven Protocol has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. Raven Protocol has a market cap of $1.86 million and $2,753.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raven Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Raven Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002834 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00047799 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.89 or 0.00121480 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.74 or 0.00064399 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.58 or 0.00253716 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.20 or 0.00062888 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00032965 BTC.

About Raven Protocol

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,370,302,193 coins. The official message board for Raven Protocol is medium.com/ravenprotocol . Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Raven Protocol is www.ravenprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

Raven Protocol Coin Trading

Raven Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raven Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Raven Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raven Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.