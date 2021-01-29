Ravencoin Classic Price Up 28.2% This Week (RVC)

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded 58.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. In the last seven days, Ravencoin Classic has traded up 28.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Ravencoin Classic coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Ravencoin Classic has a total market cap of $1.43 million and approximately $55,193.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002998 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00049686 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.03 or 0.00128982 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $89.96 or 0.00269645 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.11 or 0.00066275 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.17 or 0.00066467 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00035196 BTC.

Ravencoin Classic Coin Profile

Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,969,460,000 coins. Ravencoin Classic’s official message board is medium.com/@rvnclassic . The official website for Ravencoin Classic is ravencoinclassic.io

Ravencoin Classic Coin Trading

Ravencoin Classic can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ravencoin Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

