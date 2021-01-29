Ravencoin Price Tops $0.0304 on Exchanges (RVN)

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded 82% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 29th. In the last seven days, Ravencoin has traded up 75.4% against the U.S. dollar. Ravencoin has a market capitalization of $244.07 million and $533.58 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ravencoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0304 or 0.00000091 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003007 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00048662 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000869 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00066870 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.04 or 0.00129362 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003006 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $286.56 or 0.00861377 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Ravencoin Coin Profile

Ravencoin is a coin. It launched on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 8,021,180,000 coins. Ravencoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ravencoin . Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ravencoin is ravencoin.org . The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Ravencoin Coin Trading

Ravencoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ravencoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

