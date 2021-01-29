Raymond James Boosts Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Price Target to $205.00

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Raymond James from $175.00 to $205.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 20.47% from the stock’s current price.

SWKS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $174.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cascend Securities increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.24.

Skyworks Solutions stock traded up $10.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $170.16. The company had a trading volume of 274,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,125,988. Skyworks Solutions has a one year low of $67.90 and a one year high of $170.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $153.73 and a 200 day moving average of $145.43. The firm has a market cap of $28.26 billion, a PE ratio of 36.12, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 24.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.71, for a total value of $156,286.27. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,701,627.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 15,321 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.04, for a total transaction of $2,191,515.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,039,240.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,794 shares of company stock valued at $8,500,206. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 810.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 100.0% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

