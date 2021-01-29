Raymond James Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) (TSE:EMA)

Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) (TSE:EMA) – Stock analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now forecasts that the company will earn $0.89 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.12. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO)’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.85 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) (TSE:EMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.63 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.47 billion.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Scotiabank upgraded Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) from C$58.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) from C$65.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$61.45.

Shares of Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) stock opened at C$53.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$13.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$53.46 and a 200-day moving average price of C$54.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.01. Emera Incorporated has a twelve month low of C$42.12 and a twelve month high of C$60.94.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company is also involved in gas transmission and utility energy services businesses; and the provision of energy marketing, trading, and other energy asset management services.

