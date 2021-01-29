Raymond James Increases Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Price Target to $130.00

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Raymond James from $100.00 to $130.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 16.14% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on EXP. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.10.

Eagle Materials stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $111.93. 28,457 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,994. Eagle Materials has a 12 month low of $41.83 and a 12 month high of $116.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $105.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.16 and a beta of 1.30.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.22. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The business had revenue of $404.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. Eagle Materials’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Eagle Materials will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Eagle Materials news, Director Ed H. Bowman, Jr. sold 4,897 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total value of $468,398.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,286 shares in the company, valued at $1,940,355.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director F William Barnett sold 20,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.69, for a total value of $1,976,659.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,992,935.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,298 shares of company stock valued at $11,711,978 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 56.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,283,549 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $160,350,000 after buying an additional 819,810 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 1.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,844,144 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $159,187,000 after buying an additional 20,902 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 28.3% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,373,252 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,539,000 after buying an additional 303,173 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 3.2% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 360,803 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,145,000 after buying an additional 11,303 shares during the period. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 2.0% during the third quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 286,350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,718,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. 94.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

