Raymond James Increases Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Price Target to $285.00

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 11.55% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on MASI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $258.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Masimo from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Masimo from $255.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.14.

MASI traded down $2.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $255.50. 5,963 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,831. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $267.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.29. The firm has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.87. Masimo has a 1 year low of $143.90 and a 1 year high of $284.86.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $278.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.00 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 20.30%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Masimo will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 6,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.31, for a total value of $1,638,169.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 195,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,140,675.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 11,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.50, for a total value of $3,056,412.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,735,109.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,273 shares of company stock worth $33,575,334 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MASI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Masimo by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,898,232 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,864,456,000 after purchasing an additional 458,222 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Masimo by 291.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 422,976 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $99,848,000 after acquiring an additional 314,843 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in Masimo by 1,202.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 332,194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $78,418,000 after acquiring an additional 306,691 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Masimo by 304.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 182,960 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,453,000 after purchasing an additional 137,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Masimo by 14.5% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 718,414 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $169,426,000 after purchasing an additional 90,936 shares during the period. 81.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

