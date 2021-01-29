Raymond James Lowers Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) (TSE:REAL) Price Target to C$28.00

Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) (TSE:REAL) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from C$33.00 to C$28.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 66.27% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) from C$29.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) from C$28.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) from C$36.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$29.00 target price on shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$29.63.

Shares of REAL stock traded down C$0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$16.84. The company had a trading volume of 731,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,188. Real Matters Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$7.74 and a fifty-two week high of C$33.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$19.14 and its 200 day moving average is C$24.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.44 billion and a PE ratio of 35.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 5.90 and a quick ratio of 5.72.

In other news, Director Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.29, for a total value of C$57,869.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,667,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$70,742,737.14. Insiders sold a total of 39,000 shares of company stock valued at $852,015 in the last 90 days.

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

