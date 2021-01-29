Raymond James Raises Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Price Target to $50.00

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 25.03% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist upped their price objective on Live Oak Bancshares from $28.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Live Oak Bancshares in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.83.

Get Live Oak Bancshares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LOB traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.99. The company had a trading volume of 8,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,917. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.41 and a beta of 1.30. Live Oak Bancshares has a 12-month low of $7.57 and a 12-month high of $52.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.28.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.16. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 10.11%. On average, equities analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director H K. Landis sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total value of $609,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 213,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,659,980. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 435.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 406.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,442 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,367 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,374,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,950,000 after purchasing an additional 90,770 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,410 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 181,134 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 14,804 shares during the last quarter. 43.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

Featured Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.