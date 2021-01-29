Raymond James Raises Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) Price Target to $13.00

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Raymond James from $12.00 to $13.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 32.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Old Second Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Get Old Second Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ OSBC remained flat at $$9.83 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,142. Old Second Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $5.96 and a fifty-two week high of $13.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.10. The stock has a market cap of $288.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.45.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 20.38%. On average, analysts anticipate that Old Second Bancorp will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Old Second Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 197.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,490 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Old Second Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 341.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Old Second Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

About Old Second Bancorp

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides a range of banking services. The company provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. It also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

See Also: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Old Second Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Second Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.