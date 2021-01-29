Raymond James Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Methanex Co. (MX.TO) (TSE:MX)

Methanex Co. (MX.TO) (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$55.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 29.84% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Methanex Co. (MX.TO) to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Tudor Pickering & Holt reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$38.00 price target (down from C$49.00) on shares of Methanex Co. (MX.TO) in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$50.00 price target on shares of Methanex Co. (MX.TO) in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$42.40.

Get Methanex Co. (MX.TO) alerts:

Shares of TSE:MX traded down C$2.00 during trading on Friday, hitting C$42.36. The company had a trading volume of 565,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,255. The stock has a market cap of C$3.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.62. Methanex Co. has a one year low of C$13.24 and a one year high of C$62.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$55.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$40.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.18, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Methanex Co. (MX.TO) (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported C($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($1.25) by C($0.13). The firm had revenue of C$774.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$585.57 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Methanex Co. will post 6.7561878 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Methanex Co. (MX.TO) news, Director Mark Allard sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$47.50, for a total transaction of C$175,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$602,395.

About Methanex Co. (MX.TO)

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, the company owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. It owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Co. (MX.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex Co. (MX.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.