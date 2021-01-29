Raymond James’ (RJF) Positive Rating Reiterated at Citigroup

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)‘s stock had its “positive” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Citigroup in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $148.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $129.00. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 48.10% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $89.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Raymond James from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Raymond James from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Raymond James from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.00.

NYSE RJF traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $99.93. 1,770,982 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 869,567. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $54.21 and a 12-month high of $105.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.91. The company has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.35.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Raymond James will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Paul D. Allison sold 4,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total transaction of $323,990.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,257,315.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Thomas A. James sold 47,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.74, for a total value of $4,115,639.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 94,357 shares of company stock valued at $8,390,555. 10.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Martin Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Raymond James by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Raymond James by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new position in shares of Raymond James in the 3rd quarter worth $447,000. Institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

