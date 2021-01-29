Raymond James Weighs in on Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO)’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) – Equities researchers at Raymond James cut their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) in a research report issued on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.48 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.61. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $485.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO)’s Q2 2021 earnings at $5.11 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $5.15 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $5.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $22.10 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank lowered Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$450.00 to C$465.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$500.00 to C$490.00 in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark cut Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$506.00 to C$509.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$500.00 to C$505.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$435.69.

CP opened at C$444.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$59.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.36. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52-week low of C$252.00 and a 52-week high of C$482.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.95, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$445.05 and its 200-day moving average is C$411.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO)’s payout ratio is 20.39%.

In related news, Senior Officer John Kenneth Brooks sold 92 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$432.43, for a total transaction of C$39,783.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,651,006.49.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

