Raymond James Weighs in on Tecsys Inc. (TCS.TO)’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:TCS)

Tecsys Inc. (TCS.TO) (TSE:TCS) – Analysts at Raymond James issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Tecsys Inc. (TCS.TO) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James analyst S. Li forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Tecsys Inc. (TCS.TO)’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Tecsys Inc. (TCS.TO) (TSE:TCS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$30.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$29.30 million.

TCS has been the topic of several other reports. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) boosted their price objective on shares of Tecsys Inc. (TCS.TO) from C$38.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Laurentian increased their price target on shares of Tecsys Inc. (TCS.TO) from C$38.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th.

Tecsys Inc. (TCS.TO) stock opened at C$57.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$50.68 and a 200 day moving average price of C$37.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.81. Tecsys Inc. has a 12-month low of C$13.23 and a 12-month high of C$62.01. The stock has a market cap of C$821.88 million and a P/E ratio of 173.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This is a boost from Tecsys Inc. (TCS.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Tecsys Inc. (TCS.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.17%.

Tecsys Inc. (TCS.TO) Company Profile

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of supply chain management software in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use, and retail order management, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

