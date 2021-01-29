Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Blue Fin Capital Inc.

Blue Fin Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,251 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies makes up 1.0% of Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Price Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 664.7% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded down $1.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.71. 389,743 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,742,682. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.97, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $40.72 and a 12-month high of $93.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.34.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

