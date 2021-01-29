Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Stock Holdings Increased by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 927,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,152 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Raytheon Technologies worth $66,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $465,697,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 9,205.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,397,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371,241 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $141,311,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 9.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,959,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter valued at $79,757,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RTX shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.78.

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $67.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $102.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.98 and its 200-day moving average is $64.34. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $40.72 and a 52-week high of $93.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

