RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for RBB Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.54. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock.

Get RBB Bancorp alerts:

RBB has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet raised RBB Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Stephens assumed coverage on RBB Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. RBB Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.17.

Shares of RBB opened at $17.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $338.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.59 and a 200 day moving average of $14.03. RBB Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $20.42.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 21.28%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 357.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of RBB Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 25,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 32.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from RBB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. RBB Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 18.46%.

RBB Bancorp Company Profile

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial lines of credit, term loans, mortgage warehouse lines, and international trade discounts; commercial real estate loans; residential construction, commercial construction, and land acquisition and development construction loans; small business administration loans; and single-family residential mortgage loans.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for RBB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.