RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Stock Holdings Decreased by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. lowered its stake in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,630 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. owned 0.28% of RBC Bearings worth $12,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROLL. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in RBC Bearings by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in RBC Bearings in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in RBC Bearings by 199.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in RBC Bearings in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. 96.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 13,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.68, for a total transaction of $2,248,335.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edward Stewart sold 917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.84, for a total transaction of $163,996.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,291 shares of company stock valued at $10,234,296. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

ROLL stock traded down $7.20 on Friday, hitting $167.55. 10,169 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,760. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 1-year low of $77.63 and a 1-year high of $189.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.64 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $181.53 and a 200-day moving average of $147.26. The company has a current ratio of 7.47, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $146.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ROLL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Truist raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

