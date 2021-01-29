RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Issues Earnings Results

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 16.13%. The firm had revenue of $145.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. RBC Bearings updated its Q4 2021

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

ROLL traded down $7.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $167.33. 305,804 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,495. RBC Bearings has a 1 year low of $77.63 and a 1 year high of $189.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 7.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 39.23 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $181.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.26.

A number of analysts have commented on ROLL shares. Truist upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.00.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 13,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.68, for a total value of $2,248,335.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Edward Stewart sold 917 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.84, for a total value of $163,996.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,291 shares of company stock valued at $10,234,296. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

