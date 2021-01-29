RChain (REV) Price Reaches $0.0287 on Major Exchanges

RChain (CURRENCY:REV) traded down 30.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. One RChain coin can currently be bought for $0.0287 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, RChain has traded up 49.8% against the U.S. dollar. RChain has a total market capitalization of $13.83 million and $421,970.00 worth of RChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get RChain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00066381 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $286.78 or 0.00848901 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005941 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00049600 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002960 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002960 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,419.61 or 0.04202203 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00017853 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00014562 BTC.

RChain Profile

RChain is a coin. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2020. RChain’s total supply is 870,506,350 coins and its circulating supply is 482,733,161 coins. RChain’s official Twitter account is @rchain_coop and its Facebook page is accessible here . RChain’s official website is www.rchain.coop . The official message board for RChain is medium.com/rchain-cooperative . The Reddit community for RChain is /r/RChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling RChain

RChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.