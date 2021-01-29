RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.64

Shares of RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.64 and traded as high as $2.68. RCM Technologies shares last traded at $2.64, with a volume of 78,565 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RCM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $31.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 1.87.

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. RCM Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.91% and a positive return on equity of 0.70%. The business had revenue of $31.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.03 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RCM Technologies, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in RCM Technologies stock. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,755 shares during the quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC owned 0.69% of RCM Technologies worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 23.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RCM Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:RCMT)

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

