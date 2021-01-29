REAC Group (OTCMKTS:REAC) Stock Price Down 83.3%

REAC Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:REAC)’s share price traded down 83.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. 124 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.90.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.36.

REAC Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:REAC)

REAC Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides transportation, logistics, and warehouse distribution services for perishable and other cargo. It offers refrigerated long haul, regional, and dedicated deliveries for industries that include floral, produce, plants, dairy, poultry, and meats, as well as offers dry cargo, office space, trucking, and ocean freight services.

