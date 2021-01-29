Real Estate Management Services LLC Cuts Holdings in Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI)

Real Estate Management Services LLC reduced its position in Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 34,800 shares during the period. Mack-Cali Realty accounts for about 1.8% of Real Estate Management Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Real Estate Management Services LLC owned about 0.19% of Mack-Cali Realty worth $2,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Mack-Cali Realty by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 47,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 13,400 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 5.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 281,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,298,000 after purchasing an additional 13,412 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Mack-Cali Realty in the second quarter worth $287,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Mack-Cali Realty by 171.3% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 33,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 21,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Mack-Cali Realty by 4.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,384,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,618,000 after purchasing an additional 276,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

CLI opened at $13.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.86 and a 200 day moving average of $13.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Mack-Cali Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $10.35 and a 12 month high of $22.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 1.09.

Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($1.13). The company had revenue of $77.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.50 million. Mack-Cali Realty had a negative net margin of 53.81% and a negative return on equity of 5.80%. Mack-Cali Realty’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Mack-Cali Realty Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mack-Cali Realty Profile

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout New Jersey. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

