Real Estate Management Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT)

Real Estate Management Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) by 43.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 246,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 190,200 shares during the quarter. Hersha Hospitality Trust comprises about 1.6% of Real Estate Management Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Real Estate Management Services LLC owned approximately 0.63% of Hersha Hospitality Trust worth $1,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 100.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 17,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 5,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Ashish R. Parikh sold 86,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total transaction of $713,779.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $881,046.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ashish R. Parikh sold 3,412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total transaction of $27,807.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,481.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

HT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $4.75 to $5.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Hersha Hospitality Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Hersha Hospitality Trust stock opened at $8.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.85 million, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 2.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 1 year low of $2.29 and a 1 year high of $14.44.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.80). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 51.54% and a negative return on equity of 17.94%. Sell-side analysts predict that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

