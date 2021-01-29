Real Estate Management Services LLC Has $2.76 Million Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Real Estate Management Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,285 shares during the period. Mid-America Apartment Communities makes up about 2.3% of Real Estate Management Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Real Estate Management Services LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $2,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,806,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,368,923,000 after purchasing an additional 120,291 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 31.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,750,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $544,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,403 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 16.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,384,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $390,393,000 after acquiring an additional 468,998 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,778,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,256,000 after acquiring an additional 83,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.2% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,653,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $191,724,000 after purchasing an additional 19,274 shares during the period. 91.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MAA. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $132.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Truist lifted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $122.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.00.

MAA stock opened at $132.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $126.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.92. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $148.88. The stock has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a PE ratio of 47.77 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($1.01). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 19.22%. On average, analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 62.60%.

In related news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 208 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total value of $25,690.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,025,440.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 1,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total value of $169,949.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 273,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,797,152.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,387 shares of company stock valued at $294,818 in the last 90 days. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

