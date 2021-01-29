Real Estate Management Services LLC Has $3.22 Million Stake in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

Real Estate Management Services LLC lessened its position in shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) by 37.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,095 shares during the period. The Howard Hughes accounts for 2.7% of Real Estate Management Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Real Estate Management Services LLC owned about 0.07% of The Howard Hughes worth $3,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PM CAPITAL Ltd lifted its stake in The Howard Hughes by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 565,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,653,000 after buying an additional 79,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in The Howard Hughes by 1.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of The Howard Hughes by 8.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of The Howard Hughes by 9.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of The Howard Hughes by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HHC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Howard Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of The Howard Hughes from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised The Howard Hughes from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.50.

In related news, Director Allen J. Model sold 9,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.11, for a total transaction of $746,865.53. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,308,757.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 2,516,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.12 per share, with a total value of $199,132,855.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,140 shares of company stock worth $811,809 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HHC opened at $88.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.64 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 1 year low of $35.10 and a 1 year high of $129.74.

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $3.03. The business had revenue of $154.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.95 million. The Howard Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a positive return on equity of 1.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Howard Hughes Co. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities (MPCs), Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns 14 retail, 32 office, nine multi-family, and three hospitality properties, as well as 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located and around The Woodlands, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, HawaiÂ’i.

