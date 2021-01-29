Real Estate Management Services LLC Has $5.30 Million Stock Position in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Real Estate Management Services LLC increased its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 35.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 34,500 shares during the period. Spirit Realty Capital accounts for approximately 4.4% of Real Estate Management Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Real Estate Management Services LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Spirit Realty Capital worth $5,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SRC. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 86,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management grew its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 32,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 0.4% during the third quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 114,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,876,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. 98.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SRC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.64.

SRC stock opened at $39.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.05. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.37 and a 12 month high of $54.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -495.06 and a beta of 1.17.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $112.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.84 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 0.07% and a net margin of 0.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.31%. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is presently 74.85%.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

