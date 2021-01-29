Real Estate Management Services LLC Has $7.79 Million Stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Real Estate Management Services LLC trimmed its stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 257,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,700 shares during the quarter. Healthpeak Properties accounts for 6.5% of Real Estate Management Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Real Estate Management Services LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $7,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,234,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,501 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 17,911,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,290,000 after purchasing an additional 6,356,568 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 21.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,703,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921,379 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 76.1% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,314,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,889,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 694.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,135,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,257,000 after purchasing an additional 6,237,054 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PEAK shares. Mizuho lowered Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.15.

NYSE:PEAK opened at $30.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of 50.02, a P/E/G ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.72. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.63 and a 52-week high of $37.64.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $597.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.33 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

Featured Article: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.