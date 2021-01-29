Real Estate Management Services LLC Lowers Stake in iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR)

Real Estate Management Services LLC trimmed its holdings in iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 205,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,100 shares during the period. iStar accounts for approximately 2.5% of Real Estate Management Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Real Estate Management Services LLC owned about 0.28% of iStar worth $3,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STAR. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of iStar by 24.5% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 111,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 22,014 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iStar by 67.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 55,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 22,317 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iStar by 34.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,021,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,588,000 after acquiring an additional 262,721 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iStar by 18.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 324,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,003,000 after acquiring an additional 51,293 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in iStar by 2.5% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 70,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

STAR stock opened at $15.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.14. iStar Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $17.50. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.77 and a beta of 0.82.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.24. iStar had a negative net margin of 13.11% and a negative return on equity of 5.85%. On average, equities research analysts expect that iStar Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded iStar from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered iStar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

iStar Company Profile

iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.

