Real Estate Management Services LLC Makes New Investment in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

Real Estate Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 113,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,954,000. Alexander & Baldwin makes up about 1.6% of Real Estate Management Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Real Estate Management Services LLC owned 0.16% of Alexander & Baldwin at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALEX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 4,710 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 1,826,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,385,000 after purchasing an additional 61,380 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 104.5% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 722,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,406,000 after purchasing an additional 368,916 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the 4th quarter worth about $620,000. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the third quarter worth about $2,337,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Alexander & Baldwin news, insider Nelson N. S. Chun sold 31,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $497,526.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 172,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,737,677.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALEX opened at $15.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 787.00 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.82. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.32 and a twelve month high of $23.32.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.25). Alexander & Baldwin had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 1.01%. On average, analysts predict that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 25th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%.

ALEX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Alexander & Baldwin from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alexander & Baldwin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Alexander & Baldwin from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

About Alexander & Baldwin

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases.

