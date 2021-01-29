Real Estate Management Services LLC Purchases 650 Shares of Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX)

Real Estate Management Services LLC raised its position in Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Alexander’s accounts for approximately 3.6% of Real Estate Management Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Real Estate Management Services LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Alexander’s worth $4,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 199,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,037,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Alexander’s by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Colony Capital Inc. increased its stake in Alexander’s by 20.8% in the third quarter. Colony Capital Inc. now owns 23,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,689,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alexander’s by 12.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 8.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. 35.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alexander's alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on ALX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alexander’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Alexander’s from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Shares of NYSE ALX opened at $276.29 on Friday. Alexander’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.02 and a twelve month high of $338.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 37.29 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $275.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $262.13. The company has a quick ratio of 11.89, a current ratio of 11.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.11.

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. Alexander’s had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 16.46%. On average, research analysts expect that Alexander’s, Inc. will post 14.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.51%. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.45%.

Alexander’s Company Profile

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has seven properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area.

Featured Article: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.