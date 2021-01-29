Real Estate Management Services LLC Reduces Position in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Real Estate Management Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) by 29.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,195 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 25,600 shares during the period. Century Communities comprises approximately 2.3% of Real Estate Management Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Real Estate Management Services LLC owned about 0.19% of Century Communities worth $2,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CCS. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Century Communities by 2.0% during the third quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,565 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Century Communities by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,502 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Century Communities by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,710 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Century Communities by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 64,238 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Century Communities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CCS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. B. Riley increased their price target on Century Communities from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Century Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.50 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. 140166 began coverage on Century Communities in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “positive” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Century Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

NYSE:CCS opened at $47.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.51 and its 200 day moving average is $41.52. Century Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.04 and a 12 month high of $52.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $794.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.50 million. Century Communities had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 5.65%. On average, research analysts forecast that Century Communities, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

