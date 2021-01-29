Real Estate Management Services LLC Sells 43,136 Shares of Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR)

Real Estate Management Services LLC decreased its position in Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) by 26.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,600 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 43,136 shares during the quarter. Forestar Group comprises approximately 2.0% of Real Estate Management Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Real Estate Management Services LLC owned about 0.25% of Forestar Group worth $2,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Forestar Group by 296.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,856 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,884 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Forestar Group by 270.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,982 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Forestar Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Forestar Group during the third quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forestar Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Institutional investors own 30.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FOR. TheStreet upgraded Forestar Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Forestar Group from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Forestar Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

Shares of NYSE FOR opened at $22.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 3.26. Forestar Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.43 and a 1 year high of $23.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 2.15.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $307.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.90 million. Forestar Group had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 6.92%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Forestar Group Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. It engages in the acquisition, entitlement, and development of infrastructure for single-family residential communities. Forestar Group Inc sells residential lots primarily to homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 1955 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

