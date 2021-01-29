Real Estate Management Services LLC Sells 78,180 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Real Estate Management Services LLC trimmed its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 60.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,180 shares during the period. MGM Resorts International comprises approximately 1.4% of Real Estate Management Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Real Estate Management Services LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $1,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 49,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 94.5% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 39,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 337,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,646,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. 63.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGM stock opened at $29.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.29. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $5.90 and a 1-year high of $33.78.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.02. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 20.81% and a negative return on equity of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 66.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Truist boosted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Thursday. Barclays cut MGM Resorts International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.24.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

