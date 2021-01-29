Real Estate Management Services LLC Takes Position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Real Estate Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,000. Regency Centers makes up about 1.2% of Real Estate Management Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,664,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,361,000 after acquiring an additional 305,993 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,289,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,994 shares during the period. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,948,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,124,000 after acquiring an additional 345,940 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,020,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,853,000 after acquiring an additional 40,452 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,056,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,184,000 after acquiring an additional 209,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on REG shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.85.

In other Regency Centers news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 627,113 shares in the company, valued at $31,355,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, COO James D. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total transaction of $494,300.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 116,733 shares of company stock worth $5,819,078. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Regency Centers stock opened at $47.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.68. Regency Centers Co. has a twelve month low of $31.80 and a twelve month high of $64.65. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.03.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). Regency Centers had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 1.01%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were given a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.18%.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

