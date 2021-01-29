Real Estate Management Services LLC Trims Stock Position in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

Real Estate Management Services LLC reduced its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 445,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 64,600 shares during the quarter. Kennedy-Wilson accounts for about 6.6% of Real Estate Management Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Real Estate Management Services LLC owned about 0.31% of Kennedy-Wilson worth $7,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KW. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 23.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 285.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the third quarter valued at about $146,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Kennedy-Wilson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

NYSE:KW opened at $17.11 on Friday. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.98 and a 52-week high of $22.48. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.63.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $114.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.04 million. Kennedy-Wilson had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 19.52%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.21%.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and commercial properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

