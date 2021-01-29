Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) (TSE:REAL) PT Lowered to C$21.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) (TSE:REAL) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$28.00 to C$21.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 24.70% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on REAL. Atlantic Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$29.00 price target on shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) from C$29.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday. Cormark cut their price objective on Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) from C$36.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$29.63.

Get Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) alerts:

REAL stock traded down C$0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting C$16.84. The company had a trading volume of 731,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,188. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$19.14 and a 200 day moving average of C$24.07. Real Matters Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$7.74 and a fifty-two week high of C$33.01. The company has a current ratio of 5.90, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72.

In related news, Director Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.07, for a total value of C$57,196.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,685,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$70,263,688.65. Insiders sold a total of 39,000 shares of company stock worth $852,015 in the last quarter.

About Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO)

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

Read More: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.