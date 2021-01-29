Realio Network (RIO) Price Hits $0.95 on Top Exchanges

Realio Network (CURRENCY:RIO) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. During the last week, Realio Network has traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Realio Network token can currently be bought for $0.95 or 0.00002788 BTC on popular exchanges. Realio Network has a total market cap of $6.23 million and approximately $133,356.00 worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002941 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00048689 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.27 or 0.00124335 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $89.41 or 0.00262983 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00065752 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00064863 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00033664 BTC.

Realio Network Profile

Realio Network’s total supply is 96,381,238 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,568,515 tokens. The official message board for Realio Network is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10 . Realio Network’s official website is www.realio.fund

Buying and Selling Realio Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Realio Network directly using U.S. dollars.

